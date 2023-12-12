Gallery: MacKillop College students celebrate Year 12 formal

It was a night to remember for the Year 12 students at MacKillop College Port Macquarie as they celebrated graduating school with their end of year formal.
The Year 12 formal gave the cohort a chance to dress up and celebrate their years of hard work and dedication as they prepare to graduate.
Donning their best gowns and suits, students gathered at Panthers Port Macquarie to celebrate their formal on Thursday, November 9.
A swarm of family, friends and staff gathered outside of the formal venue to support and celebrate the graduating students reaching the milestone moment.
School captains Fleur Sherlock and Lennox Jensen cut the congratulatory cake for the class of 2023.
The stunning photographs of the smiling students were captured by The School Photographer, with pictures of students arriving in style and celebrating with their peers available in the above gallery.
This year, MacKillop College Port Macquarie will see 141 students graduate from the school.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.