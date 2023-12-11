Gallery: St Joseph's students dazzle in Year 12 formal photos

Students from St Joseph's Regional College have celebrated their Year 12 formal in style.
The Year 12 students came together to celebrate their special night and their graduation from high school after years of hard work and dedication.
St Joseph's Regional College celebrated its students earlier this year with the formal celebration.
With modern and vintage cars pulling up from Bay Street, students arrived in style at Panthers Port Macquarie on Wednesday, November 8 to celebrate their formal.
Dressed in dazzling gowns and stunning suits, the students enjoyed a night of food, dancing with photographs taken by MSP Photography.
The dazzling cohort celebrated their hard work, graduation from school and looked forward to the future.
Family, friends and staff were also in attendance at Panther Port Macquarie to support the St Joseph's Year 12 students on their special night.
A total of 100 students will be graduating from St Joseph's Regional College this year.
