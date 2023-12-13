Chart hits, award nominations and U.S move: Angus Gill ends 2023 on a high

Mid North Coast local artist Angus Gill is going from strength to strength.
The Wauchope local has had six songs that he produced and co-wrote ranking in the Country Songs Top 40 Australian Airplay Chart this week but it's not the only achievement he's enjoying.
Just last month it was announced he had three songs nominated for Golden Guitars at the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
"It's always exciting every year to get that nod from the industry that you're doing something good and people are appreciating what you do," he said.
Mr Gill previously won a Golden Guitar for bush ballad of the year in 2022 having received a total of 12 Golden Guitar nominations throughout his career.
But this year, one of his songs nominated for bluegrass recording of the year is a duet with fellow Mid North Coast local TC Cassidy.
The nominated song, Waiting on a Train, is the first track on Cassidy's first album in 30 years, Travelling Heart.
"I was very happy and grateful for how that song has been going," he said.
"It was a number one hit for both of us for two weeks...so that was really exciting.
"I've been producing her for the last couple of years and we've have four number one [songs] together."
Mr Gill worked as a writer and producer for Ms Cassidy's comeback album but their collaboration was a natural occurrence.
Mr Gill, who has known Cassidy for a number of years, ran into her on the street where she mentioned that she was trying to write songs again.
"I actually had an idea for a song called Ain't Too Late (To Start Again) so I called her up," Mr Gill said.
"I said 'I don't really have a use for that idea but it sounds like a good comeback' so I called her up and she came round.
"I don't even think we'd finished writing that song when she said 'can we do an album?'
The album went on reach No.2 in the ARIA Australian Country Albums Chart.
"It takes a lot of confidence and a lot of guts to give it another shot so I'm grateful that she's trusted me to help her in that process," Mr Gill said.
Mr Gill has collaborated with various successful artists over the years from members of Paul Kelly's band, toured with special guest Pixie Jenkins and performed with Kevin Bennett and Kevin Welch.
He recently performed live at the Laurieton Plaza Theatre with fellow Golden Guitar winner Melinda Schneider.
As per usual, Mr Gill has nothing but praise for his fellow artist.
"She's an Australian icon in her own right and one of the best female vocalists that we've got in this country and a good friend of mine," he said.
The show was Mr Gill's last local performance before he makes the move to the United States to live in Nashville, the country music capital early next year.
Mr Gill has performed in Nashville in the past, being one of the youngest Australian artists to debut on the Grand Ole Opry and has a number of friends in the area.
"It's been a long time coming because obviously the immigration process is long and it's definitely been longer than I expected," Mr Gill said.
"It's about time I venture out.
"I'm looking forward to that and just doing what I'm doing here but on a different scale and with different people and... feeling more in the centre of a city of a thriving industry."
Mr Gill said he wasn't nervous about the move and instead felt excitement.
"Obviously it's kind of a big thing going," he said.
"I'm moving up but really I'm the right age, it's the right time so I don't have any second thoughts about that at all."
Mr Gill will be following in the steps of other Australian artists who have made the move overseas and found success in Nashville.
It's a different story for regional areas in Australia.
"It's been hard work coming out the other side of COVID-19," Mr Gill said.
"The industry has change so much here and live music has changed so much here.
"It's changed the way we do things and it's not for the better in a way."
Mr Gill said that he has successfully toured this year and has a loyal crowd who supports him but sees the struggle fellow artists have had in the changed landscape with many cancelling their shows.
Customers now hold off to book tickets until the last minute, locals avoid going out as much due to rising interest rates following the pandemic and Mr Gill has noticed the lack of support for live original performers compared to tribute acts.
"That's all well and good but it really suffocates original music from thriving," Mr Gill said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.