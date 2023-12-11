Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Guilty: jury convicts 90-year-old Camden Haven man Derek Edward Nichols

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated December 11 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The jury have reached a verdict for Derek Edward Nichols' case. Picture file
The jury have reached a verdict for Derek Edward Nichols' case. Picture file

Ninety-year-old Camden Haven man Derek Edward Nichols has been found guilty of sexually touching a young man with a cognitive impairment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.