Guilty: jury convicts 90-year-old Camden Haven man Derek Edward Nichols

Ninety-year-old Camden Haven man Derek Edward Nichols has been found guilty of sexually touching a young man with a cognitive impairment.
It took a jury of 12 little more than an hour to reach its verdict in Port Macquarie District Court on Monday, December 11.
It ends Nichols' week-long trial before Judge Leonie Flannery on charges of sexually touching a 25-year-old man in the early morning of August 4, 2022.
The indictment reads that Nichols did "intentionally touch [the victim] sexually without consent" and "knowing that [the victim] was not consenting in circumstances of aggravation, being that [the victim] has a cognitive impairment."
After his conviction was read, the court heard Nichols was previously convicted of a number of offences, including on child abuse material charges in Tasmania.
Nichols, who has been in custody since breaching bail a week after his arrest, had pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The court heard Nichols first approached the young man on August 1, 2022, after seeing him riding his mountain bike.
He introduced himself as "Ted" and invited the man to get into the car for a drive.
He then told his passenger, who was 23-years-old at the time, that they were like "long lost twins" and "had a special connection".
The men spent the next four days together, during which the younger man moved into Nichols' North Haven home.
The court heard that during that time, Nichols touched the man on the outside of his clothes, hugged him multiple times and at one point "tapped him on the buttocks".
On August 3, 2022, Nichols told his guest they should sleep in the same bed.
The victim woke up in the early hours of August 4, 2022, to find Nichols holding his penis and "moving it around".
He told his father later that day that Nichols had "groped him".
Nichols was arrested the following day.
Following his conviction, Nichols' defence lawyer asked Judge Flannery for only a short period of time before sentencing, given the accused's age.
That sentencing has now been set down for Thursday, December 14.
