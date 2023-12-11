Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port's new generation of surf lifesavers named Aussie champs

JF
By Jon Fleetwood
Updated December 11 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Strong, Lily Nestler, Wayne Dickson, Amy Hatherly and Sam Kobelke, enjoying their victory. Picture supplied.
Ted Strong, Lily Nestler, Wayne Dickson, Amy Hatherly and Sam Kobelke, enjoying their victory. Picture supplied.

Waves of talent have crashed upon the shores of Port Macquarie, which is now home to a new generation of Australian champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JF

Jon Fleetwood

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.