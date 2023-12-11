Port's new generation of surf lifesavers named Aussie champs

Waves of talent have crashed upon the shores of Port Macquarie, which is now home to a new generation of Australian champions.
For the first time since 1961, Port Macquarie Surf Lifesaving Club has taken out the mixed U19s boat racing event at the Australian Short Course Championships.
It means rowers Ted Strong, Lily Nestler, Amy Hatherly and Sam Kobelke have engraved their names in the Flynns Beach-based club's history books.
Behind the team's tour de force is hard work and natural talent according to the team's sweep, Wayne Dickson, who is elated by the team's win.
He's worked with the team over the past three years and said that the surf club has an exceptional talent pool.
"I have been a part of surf clubs around the country since the 80s and haven't seen so much talent in one spot," he said.
"It's not about who they have to beat, it is who is going to beat them."
Traditionally, it is harder for regional clubs to compete with bigger clubs from metropolitan areas due to the disparity in resources and club numbers.
However, Port Macquarie is proving to be an anomaly.
It is a great tale of the underdog said the U19s manager Nicki Stafford.
"Even the commentators didn't know what to say because Port Macquarie is such a small part of the coast," she said.
The win, however, is by no means a fluke.
It is the product of the club's tireless commitment to creating a strong club culture from Nippers through to the senior years.
"We get our talent from the junior club, and the talent out here in the bush blows my mind," Mr Dickson said.
On top of the success of the mixed team, the U19s men made it through to the final and the U19s ladies made it to the semi-finals in the open reserves.
Mr Dickson said it is not yet time for the mixed team to get distracted by their victory, which is why they are already back in the water training for the Long Course Australian Championships.
These will be held on the Sunshine Coast in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.