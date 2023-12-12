Port students win national Lego tournament; next stop the world titles

A group of tech prodigies from Hastings Secondary College in Port Macquarie, have taken out the first Lego League National East Championships.
The Baked Pickles, as they refer to themselves, have secured an invitation to compete at the Lego League World Championships next year in Brazil.
Team mentor and IT teacher, Ryland O'Connell, is elated by the result and attributes their success to the unwavering tenacity of the students.
"They worked on the project every morning, lunch break and afternoon," he said.
There were two competitions at the championships that students competed in.
They were required to program a robot to complete a series of tasks such as pushing and lifting objects.
They also had to come up with an innovation project, where they created and pitched an idea that was new to the world.
For the robotic component, the students were provided with a programmable Lego brick called a "spike prime".
The Baked Pickles trusty robot Kath - named after Australian television icon Kath Day-Knight - proved to be a formidable force.
It achieved the competition's highest score with an impressive 480 points and secured the highly esteemed Robot Performance award.
Adding to their accolades, they were also honoured with the Robot Design Excellence award, recognising their outstanding achievements in design, engineering and coding.
Student Xavier Kelly-Walsh, who was a part of the engineering team that designed and programed the robot, said that he found the experience transformative.
"It helped me develop skills that I will take throughout my career," he said.
The other aspect of the competition was the innovation project, which the kids sought to find a way for artificial intelligence to combat the teacher shortage.
They looked at AI as way to improve the efficiency of day to day operations such as writing reports and monitoring the classroom.
Warren Reynolds, STEM Project Officer at Hastings Academy of STEM Excellence, said: "We are immensely proud of the Baked Pickles for their exceptional achievements at the First Lego League National East Championships."
"The invitation to the World Championships in Brazil is a well-deserved honour, and we wish them continued success on this incredible journey."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.