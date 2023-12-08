Two-year-old at centre of Amber Alert found safe; two people charged

The little boy at the centre of a statewide Amber Alert has been found safe.
Two people are due to appear in court today (Saturday, December 9) charged over his alleged abduction from Coffs Harbour.
A state-wide Amber Alert was initiated late Friday, December 8, after a woman was allegedly assaulted and the two-year-old was allegedly taken from outside an office in Little Street, Coffs Harbour, around 2pm.
Triple Zero (000) received multiple calls from members of the public who witnessed the incident and attempted to intervene.
Officers attached to Coffs / Clarence Police District commenced inquiries and launched a state-wide Amber Alert to locate the child.
Following on-going appeals for assistance, the boy was found about 11.30pm, almost 300km away in Tenterfield.
A man and woman were arrested.
They were taken to Tenterfield Police Station where they have now been charged.
The 37-year-old man has been charged with take/detain child with intent to remove from parental control (DV), and reckless grievous bodily harm. He has also been charged with breach of bail.
.A 35-year-old woman has been charged with take/detain child with intent to remove from parental control (DV), and breach of bail.
The two, who are both from Tenterfield, were refused bail to appear in Tamworth Local Court on Saturday, December 9.
A 61-year-old woman was treated for a broken arm, allegedly sustained in the assault.
*The name and image of the child victim in this incident has been removed at the request of police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.