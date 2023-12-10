Port super fan gets once last chance to send Kiss off in style

There was no way Emma Woodward was going to go to the US and miss seeing her beloved Kiss for the last time.
In America to support her martial artist son at the World Wushu Championships, Emma said the chance to see Kiss one more time was too good to pass up.
"It just happened to coincide within 10 days of each other, him and the competition and the final Kiss shows," she said.
"We took the opportunity and went to the last three concerts so there was one in Chicago, which was minus 10, and then we did a meet and greet there."
It's not the first time Emma has caught up with the iconic band and this time she met drummer Eric Singer.
Then it was onto New York's Madison Square Garden with the rockers finishing their final show on Saturday, December 2.
The last gig was the culmination of a four year world tour and more than two decades since their first 'farewell' tour.
For Emma, who grew up near Tamworth and moved to Port Macquarie in 1993, the band has been a lifelong obsession.
"They're very good at marketing themselves and because I went to boarding school for six years there was nothing else to do, you had a radio and that was it," she said.
"You couldn't leave school and get a magazine or anything so it was basically just listening to the radio and they were pushed hard on the radio."
Far from the only Australian in the crowd in New York, Emma said she loved the band even more after meeting them in person.
"They are very, very friendly - down to earth and very humble," she said. "Individually they've said to me several times 'it's because of our fan base that we get to do what we love to do'.
"Because people buy their records and they get to do what they love to do they're very appreciative."
But while the excitement of seeing Kiss one last time will linger, Emma said she was relieved to be back in Port after a month on the road.
"I'm glad to be home, all the animals are traumatised though," she said. "I've got three kids, three dogs and a couple of grandkids and my son in law and daughter are living here while they're building their house and everyone's traumatised that we've been gone so long."
