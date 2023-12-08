Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie's new and improved Christmas tree lights up the festive season

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated December 8 2023 - 11:44pm, first published 10:17pm
Michelle Campano lifts Blousey in the air under the Christmas tree. Picture by Mardi Borg
Michelle Campano lifts Blousey in the air under the Christmas tree. Picture by Mardi Borg

After Port Macquarie's Christmas tree made international headlines for all the wrong reasons last festive season, the community has rejoiced at its new and improved replacement.

