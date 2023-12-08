Port Macquarie's new and improved Christmas tree lights up the festive season

After Port Macquarie's Christmas tree made international headlines for all the wrong reasons last festive season, the community has rejoiced at its new and improved replacement.
Standing at 9.5m high, the new artificial tree features a walk-through base, allowing a perfect spot for a holiday snap.
The tree was lit up for the first time at the annual Christmas Fair on Friday, December 8.
Port Macquarie resident Alysha Smith said the new tree was "beautiful".
"It's better than last year, that's for sure," she said.
Lyndsay Wallace said she liked the walk-through base feature.
"It's more intriguing for the kids... I think it's a big hit," she said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Christmas Fair in 2022 wasn't quite as spectacular as everyone had hoped, with the anticipated oohs and ahhs replaced by "hah-hah" at the lighting of the tree.
The decision to decorate the towering Norfolk Pine last year almost ruined Christmas when the switch was flicked and a dishevelled display of string lights and colourless globes were revealed.
The tree made headlines around the world and was even turned into multiple memes online.
Even Port Macquarie-Hastings Council couldn't help but laugh at its "very sad Christmas tree".
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said she was glad to see this year's tree get the tick of approval from the community.
"Last year was a tough year for us, we were under heavy criticism and it went viral," she said.
"Last year wasn't intentional, we had a wind storm come through.... and we didn't pull it off the way that we hoped.
"But we have come back tonight where we can be proud to live in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region and celebrate what will be a wonderful Christmas for 2023.
"We haven't let our community down tonight, in fact we have exceeded their expectations."
The celebration on Friday, December 8, brought together food trucks, market stalls, entertainment and activities at the Town Green and Town Square.
The Christmas Fair also included an ice skating rink, a visit from Santa, and a Christmas laser light show.
Cr Pinson said word on the street is that it has been a record attendance this year.
"I have been told tonight that this is the largest crowd Town Green has ever seen for Christmas... it has been a spectacular display of our community spirit."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.