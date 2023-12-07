From surfing to running and yoga, morning's at Town Beach are for sharing

Just thought I might share the early morning with you all. There are a lot of people sharing Town's in the morning these days.
Ten years ago, there was the early morning swimmers Ted, Pam, Tony and Faye.
Braving the cold water for a splash, with very few walkers and no runners back then.
Parking the car was easy.
Father Micheal, Rob Irving, and I used to vie for the number one carpark at the top of Charlie Upton's walk. It is the furthest away from the public toilets and shower block.
How times have changed, we still have the early morning swimmers, now combined with Cliff's running group, who I am sure always like to beat us surfers to the beach in the morning, sometimes running in the dark in winter.
After we have finished our activities, we all congregate at Salty Crew Kiosk for a coffee and chat.
I reckon when Chris and Lisa started this business, they had no idea what a positive influence they would have on the Port Macquarie community. There is always a bit of banter floating around, commenting that the water is cold or someone will say to me "Kenny you got a great wave today".
Meanwhile the runners will praise their fellow runners who are coming in struggling and comment "You did a PB on your run."
Just for good measure on Wednesday and Fridays there is now also a yoga group. Some of the surfers take part (Cherie and Abbi) usually when there are no waves about.
Conditions this week look bleak.
Winds are mostly from the east to north east 10-12 knots with a light south-wester if we are lucky sometime throughout the week.
Swell will be small 0.8-1.2 metres mainly from the E-NE.
The water temperature will drop again to 15-17 degrees Celsius with higher tides in the morning 1.2-1.5 and there will be runout tides mid-morning.
Sadly, with the north-west winds the red weed will be reappearing.
Look to the open beaches, north end of Shelley's or Lighthouse and you may find a wave.
Just reflecting on the people from the early morning. Staff from Salty Crew, surfers, runners, and swimmers. There is one underlying current always present "sharing is caring."
The Hastings is in for a warm and sunny weekend with temperatures expected to reach 32 at Port Macquarie on Saturday. No rain is forecast.
