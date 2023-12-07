Accused Port Macquarie Town Beach rapist Bilal Jdid granted bail

The 26-year-old man charged over the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman on Port Macquarie's Town Beach has been granted bail.
Bilal Jdid appeared via audio visual link from his lawyer's office before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, December 7.
His defence lawyer confirmed Jdid had been granted bail in the Sydney Supreme Court on November 27, 2023.
Court documents show Jdid has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, and sexually touch another person without consent.
Police say an 18-year-old woman was on Stewart Street, Port Macquarie, about 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 16, when she was allegedly approached by Jdid.
It is alleged he sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene on foot.
Jdid was allegedly not known to the woman and had been in Port Macquarie for only one week before the alleged assault took place.
Jdid has been released in Sydney on the following bail conditions:
A surety of $520,000 has also been deposited to the court as part of the bail condition.
The court heard on Thursday, December 7, that the brief of evidence was now compliant and the case was ready to proceed to the next stage.
The case has been adjourned to February 8, 2024, for a charge certification.
