Accused Port Macquarie Town Beach rapist Bilal Jdid granted bail

By Mardi Borg
Updated December 7 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
The man was arrested in Port Macquarie on Wednesday, August 23. Picture, NSW Police
The 26-year-old man charged over the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman on Port Macquarie's Town Beach has been granted bail.

