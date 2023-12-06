Port Macquarie News
Mid-week anglers snag Mahi Mahi off Port Macquarie; red weed still a concern

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated December 7 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00am
This week's photo is of young Matt and Mitch Whalen with some terrific Mahi Mahi caught off the Port Macquarie FAD during the week. Picture supplied
In the Hastings River region, whiting numbers are picking up and the indications are for a great season ahead.

