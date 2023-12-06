Port AdVenture back on the water after mid-cruise evacuation

It was a mishap cruise operator David Lazarus could have done without.
About 60 passengers enjoying Christmas lunch had to be ferried to shore on Tuesday, December 5, after the Port AdVenture cruise boat started taking on water in the Hastings River.
Then an unusual message arrived from the ship's passengers, the Port Macquarie Probus Club, the next day.
"We just got a letter from the organiser yesterday who is congratulating us for such a fun day," Mr Lazarus said.
"Credit to our crew and the Marine Rescue and Maritime (Museum). The passengers felt like it was an adventure rather than a tragedy."
The cruise made an unplanned stop when the prop-shaft broke loose causing a slow water leak with Marine Rescue Port Macquarie ferrying passengers to shore.
By 7.30am on Wednesday the prop-shaft had been replaced and the operator was planning a cruise later in the evening Mr Lazarus said.
"We got a mechanic in, also my captain is a MEDN (Marine Engine Driver Near Coastal) so he's a mechanic himself," he said.
"What we also did for extra safety was we employed the scuba diver in Port Macquarie to come and inspect underneath our boat that there wasn't any damage to any of the propeller, shaft or rudder."
Mr Lazarus was disappointed the shaft was not tightened in August during an inspection at Yamba and said his crew will also be more vigilant in checking shafts alongside the other routine engine checks.
The cruise operator also thanked Marine Rescue who were on hand to evacuate the 60 passengers on a 150 metre trip back to shore, taking three hours to complete.
Unit Commander Greg Davies said his crews did an exceptional job in safely evacuating the elderly passengers.
"With the prop-shaft hanging out of the disabled vessel and the threat of it taking on water, it was a delicate operation to safely evacuate all passengers on board," he said.
"I couldn't be prouder of the volunteers at Marine Rescue Port Macquarie who assisted with this successful mission."
The cruise boat was anchored in the middle of the river but due to a strong north easterly wind the anchor wouldn't hold.
"Marine Rescue vessel Port Macquarie 21 held the disabled vessel in place until a crew from Birdon's arrived with a bigger anchor," Mr Davies said.
