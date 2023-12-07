Port Macquarie News
Sexual touching trial underway of 90yo Camden Haven man Derek Edward Nichols

Mardi Borg
Updated December 7 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00pm
Port Macquarie Court House. File picture
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7: closing arguments have taken place in the trial of elderly Camden Haven man Derek Edward Nichols.

