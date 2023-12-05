Port Macquarie News
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Environment

Oil clean-up at Port Macquarie treatment plant to cost thousands

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated December 5 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigations are continuing after motor oil was dumped at the Port Macquarie Wastewater Treatment plant. Picture by PMHC
Investigations are continuing after motor oil was dumped at the Port Macquarie Wastewater Treatment plant. Picture by PMHC

About 5,000 litres of motor oil dumped at a wastewater treatment plant will cost ten of thousands of dollars to clean up Port Macquarie Hastings Council has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.