Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie showcased with golden NSW Touch Senior State Cup

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated December 5 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The feedback is coming in and it's all positive for the Port Macquarie Touch Association after a standout NSW Senior State Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help