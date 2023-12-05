It was fierce competition on the water and a carnival atmosphere on land at the Spirit of the Macleay Dragon Boat Regatta on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3.
Mid North Coast dragon boat clubs were hosted by the River Rats, also known as the Kempsey Macleay Dragon Boat Club, for a regatta designed to kick-off the festive season.
Sunday hosted the meet's big 200 metre races, with the Flamin' Dragons Port Macquarie finishing third in both the mixed 20s and women's 20s.
With a market and live music to compliment the weekend's racing, Jenny Higgins from the Flamin' Dragons said it was a very enjoyable meet.
"We've been training very hard and we had huge numbers turn up for this regatta which was really good," she said.
"We had 36 paddlers overall to pop in and out of the boats and they worked really well together and we've got a fair bit more work to do leading up to the state titles next year but this was a good start."
Other races on Sunday included the open 10s, men's 10s and women's 10s. On Saturday the Flamin' Dragons finished second in the one kilometre team pursuit.
Teams also raced a 500 metre mixed, a 100 metre dash and a 200 metre race called 'Battle of the Guns'.
Ms Higgins said away from the racing all the clubs enjoy socialising.
"Belinda (Fowler) who's with Kempsey, she organised the regatta and she also organised the twilight markets to be there on the same day," she said.
"All the clubs get on really, really well and whilst we race against each other at regattas, next year at Australian champs we represent the northern region of the state and we paddle together."
With an older demographic dominating local clubs, Ms Higgins said the Flamin' Dragons have been laying the foundation to find future dragon boat racers.
"We're really doing a lot of drives at the moment with the schools and trying to get younger faces," she said.
"We're trying to put together a high school team that we can take to state titles because northern region has never had a high school team compete at a state title so that's our challenge for next year."
