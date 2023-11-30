Parts of the Mid North Coast were swamped with a bloom of red algae washed ashore by north-easterly winds this week.
The algae also known as red weed to the locals, when washed ashore will die, start to rot and can emit a smelly odour in the process.
As unpleasant as it may be, algae is a vital part of the ocean ecosystem.
In the Hastings River, the water temperature has dropped significantly with reports of sixteen degrees in some parts, even with the cooler water there has been some great catches of flathead with good reports of fish caught around Pelican Island.
Live hearing and mullet have been the standout bait and the best time to target flathead is on the top of high tide.
Off the rocks, Point Plomer saw a few drummer and luderick caught during the week.
You'll also find a few decent bream and tailor hanging around the washes of local protected headlands.
Offshore, a few nice reef fish have been encountered by anglers that managed to get to sea for a fish this week.
Last weekend also saw some nice snapper and the odd pearl perch caught, whilst a few large snapper have been taken close in off Lake Cathie on soft plastics.
In Lake Cathie for anglers wanting to target some tasty school prawns, we will no doubt see a high level of participation once the upcoming full moon passes.
Whilst I would be surprised to see a repeat of the volumes on offer in previous years, I'm sure there will be ample reward for those putting in the effort.
For those targeting whiting and flathead in the Lake, reports from during the week were that schools of tailor are biting off a lot of angler's gear and making fishing quite frustrating.
Further north in the Macleay region, anglers who got out over the past week reported good numbers of snapper and pearl perch on most inshore reefs, along with plenty of flathead and a few mahi mahi out wider off South West Rocks and Hat Head.
Reports that there are a few kingfish hanging around Fish Rock and as well as out deeper off Crescent Head.
Off the beaches, bream numbers are better than we have seen all year, particularly in the north around Horseshoe Bay, Goolawah Beach and Big Hill. Fresh worms, squid and prawns have all been the bait of choice.
In the river, flathead numbers remain terrific and whiting numbers are starting to pick up with a few solid fish now showing up near Jerseyville.
Looking at the long-term forecast as we head into the summer, we will start to see some improvement from the consistent winds we have had these past few months and have more of an opportunity to head out for a fish.
