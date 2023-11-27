4 beds | 3 baths | 3 cars
Discover a piece of local history in this extraordinary property, perched at the base of the majestic North Brother Mountain. This exceptional opportunity, encompassing approximately 1,590 sqm of lush land, has a remarkable story to tell.
Built in the 1930s, this cherished home has been in the possession of a single family, enduring the test of time and generations. As you step into this property, you are greeted with the warmth of a bygone era that blends with modern living.
Originally, this property was a humble two-room abode, but it grew and evolved just as the family who lovingly called it home did. The house is a testament to resilience, a living canvas reflecting the changing times and the enduring spirit of family.
The unique location allows you to enjoy the harmonious blend of country and coastal living. Surrounded by quiet, tree-lined streets, you'll relish the serenity and the beauty of nature. Yet, you're only a short drive away from the sought-after local beaches and waterways.
