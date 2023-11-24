After a year highlighted by a senior premiership win, the Wauchope Thunder are maintaining the positive momentum by expanding their junior program for the 2024 season.
The club are hosting a come and try day on Thursday, November 30 at Andrews Park designed to welcome new players to the sport.
The Thunder will move from two teams this season to four next year after fielding no junior sides at all in 2022.
Junior club president Ben Nolan said the introductory afternoon on Thursday will be a lot of fun.
"NSW Rugby Union are going to send a representative for the evening for us," he said. "We're going to have a little bit of a training session and get into rugby session.
"It's going to be contact free, we're not looking at contact at this stage - we're just throwing the ball around, running in hand with the ball and doing a little bit of stretching and warm up exercises."
Nolan said this season the club ran a Tiny Thunder program for two to five-year-olds which was successful and fielded a under-10 side, playing in the Port Macquarie competition on a Friday night.
The side had a mixture of boys and girls and Nolan said interest from girls is increasing.
"Next year we want to expand on that and we want to put together an under-8 side, we'll go again with another under-10 side and then our under-10s from this year will move up to under-11s and then we'd like to field an under-12s as well," he said.
"We'll see what the appetite is like for under-6s, that's also a possibility."
The club is also on the lookout for coaches, team managers and committee members.
Nolan said the growth of the junior ranks is essential as the club looks to the future.
"We need to be seen to show that we can offer families a pathway into senior sides but we also want to be seen to be showing pathways into development squads," he said.
"Whether that's going to be locally on the Mid North Coast or whether that's going to be a development squad down in Sydney or up in Brisbane.
"We're currently opening up those pathways with NSW Rugby and we're actually as a club going one step further.
"Once you get to a senior age we're opening up pathways into rugby clubs around the world.
"At the moment we're working with a rugby club in the US, a couple in Europe and also the UK where we are looking to send guys that are good enough and develop a rapport with clubs."
The come and try day starts at 5pm, check the Wauchope Thunder Junior Rugby Club Facebook page to register or for further information .
