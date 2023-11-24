Port Macquarie News
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Junior Sport

More teams planned for Wauchope Thunder Junior Rugby Club

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:32pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wauchope Thunder Junior Rugby Club fielded an under-10 side this season and is looking to expand for 2024. Picture By WTJRC/Facebook
Wauchope Thunder Junior Rugby Club fielded an under-10 side this season and is looking to expand for 2024. Picture By WTJRC/Facebook

After a year highlighted by a senior premiership win, the Wauchope Thunder are maintaining the positive momentum by expanding their junior program for the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.