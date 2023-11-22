Emerald Downs golfer Faye O'Brien is a national champion after claiming top honours at a veterans tournament held in Canberra.
O'Brien won the Ladies Stableford at the Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) Championship, held in the ACT from November 14 to 17.
Playing off a handicap of 21, O'Brien was crowned overall winner after playing 54 holes across three days at Gungahlin Lakes, Gold Creek and Queanbeyan golf courses.
Competing at the tournament for this first time, she said the win was a huge thrill.
"We did a veterans week of golf in Tamworth in March and met a lovely lady Aileen Williams, she's the secretary of NSW Vets, and she said to us at the time 'all of you guys should come and play in the Australian veteran championships," she said.
"We were like 'oh no we wouldn't be good enough to play' but she said come along so we decided to do it.
"Ten of us from Emerald Downs went which was beautiful, a couple of those players are also members of Port Macquarie so it was awesome."
Each state organisation takes a turn of hosting the tournament with 2024 scheduled for South Australia.
O'Brien received paid entry into next year's event, a gift voucher from Drummond Golf and a trophy for taking out the title.
After taking up the sport later in life, O'Brien has been playing with a Golf Australia (GA) Handicap for four years. She moved to Port Macquarie from Geelong six years ago and said golf has been a great way to meet people.
"My dad was a really good golfer but I had no interest. I was a netballer and then into tennis," she said.
"It was only when my husband and I retired that I started to pick up golf and was just hooked.
"Coming up here from Geelong we knew no one, so golf has been beautiful and the Emerald Downs Golf Club has been like a family.
"Everyone's super friendly and gets on really well. Golf is a bonus because of all these friendships that we've received out of it."
The AVGU formed in 1981 and more than 25,000 veteran golfers have joined through the years. The organisation held its first national championship in 1990.
The tournament promotes camaraderie amongst fellow golfers, finishing with a presentation dinner on the last day of the competition.
