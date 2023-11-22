Port Macquarie News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Emerald Downs golfer Faye O'Brien wins AVGU national title

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated November 22 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 4:00pm
Emerald Downs Golf Club member Faye O'Brien after winning the Ladies Stableford event at Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championship held in Canberra. Picture supplied
Emerald Downs golfer Faye O'Brien is a national champion after claiming top honours at a veterans tournament held in Canberra.

