Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Local Land Services urges NSW cattle producers to watch for virus

By Ben Carr
November 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Three-day sickness has been identified early on the NSW North Coast. Picture supplied
NSW farmers should be on the lookout for three-day sickness (Bovine Ephemeral fever - BEF) after the virus was detected around the Casino area.

