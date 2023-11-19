Port Macquarie News
Monday, 20 November 2023
Court and Crime
Crime

Mental health order for Levi Hill after alleged hammer attack in Port Macquarie CBD

By Sue Stephenson and Ben Carr
Updated November 20 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 9:21am
The intersection of Clarence and Hay streets in Port Macquarie. Picture by Sue Stephenson
A man charged over an allegedly random hammer attack in the Port Macquarie CBD, has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

Local News

