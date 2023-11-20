Macquarie Hotel have handed Rovers their first loss of the Two Rivers first grade season scoring a 25 run win in Kempsey on Saturday, November 18.
The victory pushes Macquarie closer to the top two on the competition ladder and above Leagues into third position.
Macquarie are now one win behind Rovers with a three and two record. Wauchope are the only undefeated side left.
In good batting conditions, Macquarie won the toss and batted reaching 130 led by opener Ian Strauss and captain Josh Hyde (19).
Rovers captain Jackson Korn said he was happy with how his side bowled but a poor showing with the bat cruelled their chances.
"It was pretty disappointing, we bowled well but just didn't do enough with the bat and to their credit they bowled well and they were the better side on the day," he said.
"We bowled well and probably let them score 20 too many in the end but overall still happy with that. Fielded well and just didn't bat well enough."
Korn praised the bowling of Matt Scott and Lachlan Dowling on a wicket good for batting but said the team will need to improve as a collective, scoring 105 in reply, ahead of their match against Leagues in round eight.
"There were a few loose shots through the middle and a couple of unlucky decisions but it was just one of those things," he said.
In other matches, Wauchope scraped home against Nulla and leads the competition after seven rounds.
Sent in at Andrews Park, Wauchope battled to reach 84 all out in the 31st over. Matthew Miller top scored for the home side with 26, Jack Gough (16) the only other batter to reach double figures in the tricky conditions.
Dan Baker (2/20 from six overs) and Beau Mainey (3/26 from six overs) bowled well for the visitors.
In response, Nulla were in early trouble at 2/18 before Flynn O'Loughlin (20) got them within striking distance. However, when he fell with the score at 75 any chance of victory evaporated as the visitors lost their last four wickets for six runs.
Leagues had a big 107-run win against Beechwood at Laurieton Oval. Batting first, Leagues batter Michael Judd compiled 61 not out and combined with opener Lee Price (35), steering them to 7/171 after 40 overs.
In reply, Beechwood were dismissed for 64 in the 21st over.
