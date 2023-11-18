Port Macquarie News
Sunday, 19 November 2023
King Creek and Wauchope power outage planned for November 19

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 18 2023 - 10:05pm, first published 9:57pm
Urgent maintenance work is being undertaken at King Creek on Sunday, November 19. Picture supplied by Essential Energy
King Creek and some Wauchope residents can expect to be without power for much of Sunday, November 19.

