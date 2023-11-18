King Creek and some Wauchope residents can expect to be without power for much of Sunday, November 19.
Essential Energy is undertaking electricity maintenance work - conditions permitting.
It advises that it is due to the urgent nature of the work required to a power pole on Oak Ridge Road at King Creek, that the work is being completed on a Sunday.
"To ensure a continued safe and reliable power supply is provided to King Creek, we will be bringing crews in on a Sunday to complete the work," Operations Manager Mid North Coast, Rob Ridley said.
To keep Essential Energy crews safe while working on the electricity network, power will need to be turned off to just over 250 homes and businesses in King Creek and parts of Wauchope.
Notifications have been sent to those customers impacted to help them plan around the power outage. Customers can view power outage information and tips at essentialenergy.com.au/outage-tips
"We understand a Sunday power outage is inconvenient for many of our customers and apologise for the disruption. Crews will be completing other tasks to minimise the need for further planned power outages.
