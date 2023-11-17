How do I cure my ophidiophobia?

I grew up in a rainforest and in the bush. We had pythons in our dairy and wrapped around my Dad's tractor wheels and we would occasionally hear Mum scream whenever there was a red bellied black snake curled up on the doorstep. I even once covered a story near Taree of a red belly with its head stuck in a can of Fosters beer (true story). And it was my husband who took the video of the brown snake hiding under the cement walkway at Watonga Rocks.

