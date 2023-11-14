Port Macquarie News
Updated

Oxley Highway re-opens after serious crash near Sancrox

By Ben Carr and Mardi Borg
Updated November 15 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 10:00am
The Oxley Highway was closed in both directions at Sancrox due to a crash involving a truck and two cars. Picture by Emily Walker
A woman seriously injured in a crash on the Oxley Highway at Sancrox on Wednesday morning, November 15, has been airlifted to Newcastle.

