A woman seriously injured in a crash on the Oxley Highway at Sancrox on Wednesday morning, November 15, has been airlifted to Newcastle.
The 39-year-old was transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital after sustaining injuries to her head and chest.
She was stabilised by hospital staff and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's Critical Care team, before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old man, is in a stable condition after sustaining injuries to his leg and back.
Emergency services worked to free a person trapped in one of the vehicles, with NSW Ambulance paramedics arriving about 6.15am..
NSW Police declared a crime scene and a spokesperson said investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Diversions were initially put in place with the highway re-opened after several hours.
Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
