The Oxley Highway has reopened after a serious crash involving a truck and two cars at Sancrox on Wednesday morning, November 15.
A 39-year-old woman is in a serious condition at Port Macquarie Base Hospital after sustaining injuries to her head and chest.
The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old man, is in a stable condition after sustaining injuries to his leg and back.
NSW Police have declared a crime scene and a spokesperson said investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Emergency services worked to free a person trapped in one of the vehicles, with NSW Ambulance paramedics arriving at about 6.15am.
Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
