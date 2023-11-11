Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Business

Liberty Services, Love Lord Howe, Diamond Waters Treehouse win gold at state awards

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated November 11 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: Kellie Lamb (Liberty CEO) with Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams; Love Lord Howe Director Danielle Nicolson; and Peter Johnson and Kerry McFadyen of Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat. Pictures supplied
WINNERS: Kellie Lamb (Liberty CEO) with Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams; Love Lord Howe Director Danielle Nicolson; and Peter Johnson and Kerry McFadyen of Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat. Pictures supplied

Port Macquarie's Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Services is celebrating its major win this week in the NSW Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.