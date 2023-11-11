Port Macquarie's Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Services is celebrating its major win this week in the NSW Business Awards.
It was awarded Employer of Choice, 20 Employees and under.
Business NSW Regional Director Kellon Beard, said the awards celebrate businesses that have gone above and beyond with respect to innovation, diversity, inclusion, sustainability and leadership.
"The achievements of the state's 840,000 businesses have been especially impressive in the face of spiralling insurance and energy costs, skills shortages and the state's housing crisis," he said.
Liberty Services was among several businesses representing the Mid North Coast.
All had been named finalists at the September Regional Awards in Port Macquarie.
In a post following their win, the Liberty team said: "Taking the stage in front of 500 people to accept the Business NSW Award for Employer of Choice - 20 Employees and Under, means we may have sparked one important conversation, encouraged one woman to reach out for support, challenged one person to question their behaviours, and perhaps even saved one life."
The Port Macquarie electorate also starred in the NSW Tourism Industry Council awards, which coincided with the Business NSW event.
Love Lord Howe, on Lord Howe Island, won Gold in the Excellence in Food Tourism category and Silver for Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services.
Director Danielle Nicolson, who is now in the running for a national award in Darwin in April, said she was "delighted" with the win.
"A huge thank you to the Lord Howe Island community for your ongoing support," she said on social media.
Peter Johnson and Kerry McFadyen of Dunbogan's Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat said they were "thrilled" with their win in the Unique Accommodation category.
"Along with the award, our guests for 2022-23 rated us No. 1 of 605 accommodation facilities in NSW (Review Pro Analysis). We are so grateful for the support of the many wonderful restaurants, cafes and services of the Camden Haven and wider area for contributing to our guest memories.
In addition to the Gold winners, Port Macquarie's Positive Energy Adventures and Retreats won Silver for New Tourism Business.
Paula Martin, the council's executive director , said a highlight of the year was the number of first-time entrants.
"This level of representation from emerging businesses tells us that innovation is alive and well in tourism and we are proud of the resilience of the sector," she said.
