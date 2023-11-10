These men and women deserve our thanks

How many of us have cursed the police when slapped with a parking fine or traffic ticket? Even though we most likely deserved it?
It's so easy to forget all the good they do when this happens. But this week on the Mid North Coast has been a sobering reminder of their primary focus - protecting us.
At the centre of the twists and turns of the shooting spree that we now know involved an underworld criminal, are officers who refused to stop until a potential risk to public safety was averted.
Even though real, potentially lethal, shots were being fired at them.
As Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Tanner said when addressing media during one of several briefings: "It was quite a significant operation".
"And it shows that NSW police first and foremost look after the safety of the public... we made sure that the resources were in place to bring this operation to a successful outcome."
But keeping us safe in the midst of a manhunt, wasn't all they were doing.
They were attended to multiple car fatalities and searching for those who are missing. They were attending to break-ins, assaults, domestic violence situations and much more.
A week ago, many of these officers were farewelling long-serving detective Dean Rutledge who protected the Mid North Coast community for 41 years. Some of them are pictured above in a photo by reporter Mardi Borg
As we pause today at 11am to reflect on the sacrifices of our soldiers at Remembrance Day services, why not take a moment to reflect on the men and women in blue who get up each morning determined to protect us too.
Sue Stephenson. Editor, Port News
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.