A man has been killed in an accident at Blackmans Point, Port Macquarie.
On Friday November 10, around 2.45am, emergency services were called to the Hatch Road following reports a car had crashed into a power pole.
One of the occupants of the car, a man believed to be in his 20's, died at the scene.
A 41-year-old man who was the other occupant of the car, was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
He was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Mid North Coast Police officers attended and established a crime scene that was examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.
The Hatch Road was closed for some time, as local traffic diversions were put in place.
