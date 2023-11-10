Police are yet to confirm if there is a link between a fatal accident at The Hatch, Blackman's Point, and the series of shootings that sparked a major police operation along the Mid North Coast Coast.
The Hatch was one of the locations at which gunshots were allegedly fired at another vehicle about 4.40am Thursday. At that stage, no injuries were reported.
On Friday morning around 2.45am, emergency services were called to the area north of Port Macquarie, following reports a car had crashed into a power pole.
One of the occupants of the car, a man believed to be in his 20's, died at the scene.
He has not yet been formally identified.
A 41-year-old man who was the other occupant of the car, was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
He was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Mid North Coast Police officers attended and established a crime scene that will be examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.
The Hatch Road will remain closed for some time, with local traffic diversions in place.
Blackmans Point is directly across the Hastings River from Fernbank Creek Road where a man's body was found on Thursday.
The Homicide Squad is currently on its way to Kempsey to investigate.
Two men were arrested over the shootings on Thursday, November 9. No charges have been laid in relation to the deaths.
