Man's death in crash near Port Macquarie near scene of shooting

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 10 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 11:59am
The Hatch Road, Blackman's Point, is across the Hastings River from Fernbank Creek Road, where a body was found on Thursday morning.
Police are yet to confirm if there is a link between a fatal accident at The Hatch, Blackman's Point, and the series of shootings that sparked a major police operation along the Mid North Coast Coast.

