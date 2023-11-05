Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Roads

Overnight maintenance starts on Wauchope's King Creek Bridge

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
November 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
King Creek Bridge near Wauchope. Pictures from Google Maps and Transport for NSW
King Creek Bridge near Wauchope. Pictures from Google Maps and Transport for NSW

Road crews will begin working on King Creek Bridge on the Oxley Highway near Wauchope from Monday, November 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.