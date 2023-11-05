Road crews will begin working on King Creek Bridge on the Oxley Highway near Wauchope from Monday, November 6.
Drivers can expect changed traffic conditions between 6pm and 6am, Sunday to Thursday.
The work is essential maintenance and is expected to take six weeks, weather permitting.
Single lane alternating traffic flow arrangements and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours.
Motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time and are advised to follow the directions of signs.
Traffic controllers will be on site.
King Creek Bridge is between King Creek Road and Little Port Lane, Sancrox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.