A motorcyclist has died after a single-vehicle crash near Port Macquarie.
Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Thrumster at 2pm on Saturday, November 4, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police and NSW Ambulance were called to the scene.
The rider - believed to be a 65-year-old woman - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
She is yet to be formally identified.
RFS and SES crews were also called to the scene and assisted with traffic control.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
One of two southbound lanes of the highway was closed, with reduced speed limits in place.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
