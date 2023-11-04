Port Macquarie News
Fatal Pacific Highway motorcycle accident at Thrumster

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 4 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 4:02pm
Emergency services on the scene of the crash near Port Macquarie
Emergency services on the scene of the crash near Port Macquarie

A motorcyclist has died after a single-vehicle crash near Port Macquarie.

