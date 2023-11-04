Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Seaside Classic 2023 underway in Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:36pm, first published November 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie Dolphins Association president Grant Carson says the club produced a "great effort" in the 2023 Seaside Classic after nearly half the teams made the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.