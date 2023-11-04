Port Macquarie Dolphins Association president Grant Carson says the club produced a "great effort" in the 2023 Seaside Classic after nearly half the teams made the finals.
The event was played in Port Macquarie on November 4 and 5.
The under-17's boys division one and division two made the grand final before falling short of victory, while another five teams made the semi-finals. The Dolphins had 16 teams compete in the tournament.
"About half of our teams made the finals which was a great effort from the club," Carson said.
Established as a warm-up event before the official representative season commences in March next year, the Seaside Classic was used by Port Macquarie coaches to make final representative team selections.
Carson said there were promising signs for the club despite each team falling short of victory.
"The results were to be expected because we are using it as a trial for our representative teams for next year and we're still working on our team combinations," he said.
"The teams were highly competitive and looked very promising."
More than 700 junior basketball players competed in the Seaside Classic as 78 teams took to the courts in the two-day odd-age tournament.
In one of the biggest Seaside carnivals in the last decade, junior players travelled from Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Newcastle and the neighbouring Mid North Coast clubs.
Due to the popularity of this year's tournament, all six courts at the Indoor Stadium and two courts at St Columba Anglican College were used over the two days.
Crowds of supporters gathered to watch the tough competition throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Carson said it was great for the club to host the popular event in Port Macquarie.
"The numbers were huge so that was really great to see."
