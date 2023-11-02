Navigating the SEO landscape: An essential guide to local businesses

This piece goes out to local businesses and startups, which make up all but 2 per cent of businesses in NSW. Then again, it's also for other local businesses across the country.

Never has the playing field of doing business grown more level than before. Whereas once you have to spend an arm and a leg to get your brand out there, marketing today can be done with a free social media account or website. It may be the bare minimum in most cases, but if managed right, a local mom-and-pop shop may give a household brand a run for its money.

On that note, there's no reason for large businesses not to take advantage of this. Promoting your brand on platforms that have millions of active users and don't charge a penny for signing up for an account is hard to beat. Coupled with an established presence in their niche, going up against them head-on might as well be an insurmountable hurdle.

Fortunately, a more viable avenue for local businesses to gain more exposure exists in the good old search engine. People tend to search for anything nearby, especially when doing so via their mobile devices. According to Google, 76 per cent of searches are local and performed within 24 hours, with 28 per cent of them resulting in a sale.

These figures might look little. But when considering how cost-effective it is, local search engine optimisation (SEO) often leads to advantageous scenarios for local brands.

Local search intent

More people trust local businesses, not just because the numbers say so. Imagine visiting a city or town for the first time, and the first thing on the visitor's mind is looking for a place to have lunch or dinner. It doesn't seem ideal to come all the way here only to have a hearty meal at the same restaurant you frequent back home.

Here's another scenario: imagine the only toilet at home backing up beyond what basic plumbing repairs can remedy. Such a problem justifies calling a plumbing service but must be near enough to send someone at the soonest. This also works in case the problem recurs, in which the plumber can return to the scene quickly.

In both cases, searching for a local business is their best bet. Aside from being nearby, they know the locality and its culture better than anyone outside, provided they've been doing business for a while. People feel confident with businesses that know what they're talking about.

Search engines have observed this trend for years, prompting them to update their algorithms to fulfil users' needs. Google's approach is the most well-known with its Local Pack, which shows local results if the search engine detects local intent in the query.

Some keywords that suggest local intent are 'open now' and 'near me,' though Google can still spot local intent without including them. The same applies to geotagged queries, search terms with location names, though useful when conducting a search outside the specified location.

The Local Pack uses at least two types of structured data to generate search results. The first is Local Business, where Google displays pertinent information, such as the name, ratings and number of reviews, address, contact details, and business hours. Some queries show one local business; other times, they show multiple ones.

The second is Google Maps, usually integrated into the Local Business rich results. If relevant to the query, the search engine generates a map of the vicinity and pins local businesses in the area. It also provides directions to a business, with the user's current location as the starting point.

Such features would've been unimaginable decades ago, but local businesses have the need for people-first content to thank for that. If users ask for 'Italian restaurants near me,' search results should be a list of Italian restaurants near them complete with map locations, not pages with the most number of mentions of 'Italian restaurants near me.'

Google business profile

As impressive as search engines' capability for local search may seem, the data they work with has to come from somewhere. While they get information from a bunch of sources, among them business websites and social media pages, Google prefers to get it from Google Business Profile (GBP, formerly Google My Business), its dedicated business listing system.

A GBP is one of the things digital marketing firms like Pursuit Digital, managed by Aaron Gray, ask businesses if they have one. Like a social media account, it doesn't cost anything to open one, yet it improves a business's online presence. However, as it serves as a directory, a GBP account isn't a substitute for a content-rich website.

Another advantage is that conducting local SEO with it is as easy as providing as many details about your business as you can. The more details published in your GBP, the more trustworthy the business appears to users. To start, prioritise filling out the following fields:

Business name

The name must be exactly identical to the one that appears on your storefront, signboard or other media where it appears. Unless it's part of your business name, including the location can be considered keyword spam.

Physical address

Indicate the business's complete address, namely the unit number, street or avenue, city or town, state, and zip code. No need to state landmarks and other similar details, as Google can't pinpoint such areas accurately. If the business has no physical address, leave it blank.

Contact details

A GBP can house up to two landline or mobile numbers (or one of each). It doesn't accept fax numbers. The business's name, address and phone number form what industry experts call a NAP citation, a highly probable ranking factor.

Website

For this field, the URL is typically the homepage or the front of the business's social media page. In the case of the former, it's important to check if the page has no existing algorithm or manual penalties and isn't blocking crawlers.

Business hours

Set business hours for regular days (weekdays and weekends) and holidays. Further options also allow you to mark it as temporarily or permanently closed.

As for the rest of the fields, there's no rush to fill them out. In fact, it's better to take your time doing so, as they enhance your business's authority and expertise.

From the business

Think of them as a business's meta descriptions. Each profile has two of them: the upper one automatically generated by Google and the lower one that can be customised. Limit the latter to 750 characters and avoid adding URLs.

Category

If multiple categories best describe a business, place the first one as the primary category. A business can have up to nine categories.

Photo and video

Visual media lets users see what kind of store a business manages (plus any landmarks for navigation). A GBP should have at least one image of the business's logo, one photo to be used as a banner, and a series of other photos.

The photos must be in JPG or PNG format, 10 KB to 5 MB in file size, and between 250 and 750 pixels tall and wide. Meanwhile, videos should be at most 30 seconds, no bigger than 75 MB in file size, and be encoded in at least 720p resolution.

Category-specific fields

Some categories may add category-specific fields to flesh out a local business's information. For example, hotels and lodgings can feature check-in and check-out times and hotel details (e.g., amenities, booking).

Posting content and answering consumer queries also help with local SEO. Ensure the content is compliant with Google's content guidelines.

Compared to national SEO

The existence of local SEO implies that there's a national SEO, which the industry refers to as simply SEO. Despite having plenty of aspects in common, they differ in scope. Local SEO, as the term implies, is concerned with ranking favourably in local search, which, as stated earlier, comprise a huge chunk of overall searches.

Statistics aside, there's another reason to stick to local SEO, at least for the time being. Business expansion is a decision any owner shouldn't take lightly. Know that there are as many risks to a quick expansion as there are benefits, such as:

Additional work for a disproportionately sized workforce

Risk of running out of capital before objectives can be achieved

Reduced quality of products and services to keep up with demand

Increased staff turnover due to the increased workload

Getting bogged down in a competitive environment

As to the right time for a business to grow beyond its comfort zone, there's no correct answer. It requires keeping a close eye on industry movements and trends. For instance, despite its industry's promising growth, a meal kit delivery service might have to settle with limiting its coverage to a couple of states. Only when there's enough demand outside its area can it start considering expansion.

A local business that sees itself catering to the local community for a while should concentrate on local SEO. Take this time to build enough reputability to warrant spreading the word about itself beyond its confines. If anything, local SEO will continue to be relevant even after reaching state-wide or national renown.

