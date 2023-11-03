*Scroll through to see photos of all the windows.
It's the most wonderful time of the year again- because the Hastings Co-op Department Store in Wauchope has unveiled its Christmas window display.
Department Store manager Judy Standring has been creating breathtaking Christmas window displays since she first joined the Co-op 16 years ago.
This year is no different with Australian native animals, pastels, Santa's bakery and a silver and white display gracing Wauchope's High Street for the festive season.
"I try to make them different every year," Ms Standring said.
"It's getting harder and harder I have to tell you."
Ms Standring starts organising her display in February with products sourced from multiple trade fairs.
The items are unpacked, marked, processed and invoiced before being put on display.
It then takes Ms Standring two weeks to put the display up with paper covering the windows to hit her creations from the public.
"It's quite a team effort as far as getting it in," Ms Standring said.
"It doesn't happen overnight."
Setting up the displays without being able to see it from the window is a challenge in itself with Ms Standring working backwards and only seeing her final product in full when the display was unveiled on Thursday, November 2.
"Its just to get the community involved and just get the spirit of Christmas happening really," she said.
"It's a great time of the year."
While talking with the Port News, multiple people approached the store manager to congratulate her on her work.
"We do get a lot of people that come specifically to have a look at the windows because nobody else does them," Ms Standring said.
"We get a lot of out of towners and of course they spend their money with us.
"That's the whole object of the exercise."
Over the years the store has had visitors from across the state as well as Victorian and Queenslanders making the trek to Wauchope especially for the display.
The months of planning and weeks of assembling are worth it for Ms Standring.
"It's a labour of love," she said.
"I love doing it.
"It's hard work I have to say but it's worth it if people appreciate it."
