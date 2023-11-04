Port Macquarie News
Tacking Point student wins district award in mathematics competition

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 5 2023 - 10:07pm, first published 10:00am
Benjamin Ryan of Tacking Point Public School won a District Award. Picture supplied
The sums were right in the 2023 Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition, with students from the Mid North Coast excelling in the annual event.

