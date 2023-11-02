Port Macquarie News
Merger for a Mid North Coast Club

By Michael Cowley
November 3 2023 - 10:00am
The old track has gone. Now work has begun at the site of the new racetrack in Taree. Picture supplied
Delegates from the three Mid North Coast greyhound clubs at Taree, Wauchope and Kempsey have agreed in principle to merge into one entity that will race at the new track being built at Taree.

