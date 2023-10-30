A 47-year-old Cundletown man remains in a stable but serious condition after being involved in a motorcycle accident on the Oxley Highway near Doyles River, west of Mount Seaview.
The man was driving a black Honda motorcycle, travelling west on the Oxley Highway when he allegedly misjudged a bend and crossed onto the wrong side of the road around 11.20am on Sunday, October 29.
He collided with a trailer towed by a Nissan Four Wheel Drive and was thrown from his motorcycle.
The motorcycle later crashed into a guard rail.
A doctor was on scene and a number of witnesses attempted to assist the 47-year-old.
He suffered multiple lower limb fractures and head injuries and was treated by paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's critical care medical team.
He was then airlifted to John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a stable but serious condition.
The Oxley Highway was closed between Stockyard Creek Road and Knodingbul Road as police conducted investigations after the crash.
The highway was later opened by 5.45pm the same day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.