A 41-year-old man remains missing despite an extensive multi-agency land and sea search around Port Macquarie.
Police are now renewing their appeal for the public's help to find Kyle Geaney.
He was last seen in Port Macquarie about 10.30am on Thursday, October 26.
He was driving a 2014 white Ford Ranger XL dual cab bearing Queensland registration 466-ZGH.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Kyle is described as being of:
He was last seen wearing a blue vest with a long sleeve shirt, pants and shoes.
The colour of the shirt, pants and shoes are unknown.
Inquiries have established that he may have travelled to the vicinity of Nobby's Beach, which is off Pacific Drive, Port Macquarie.
Police, PolAir and the Dog Squad, along with the SES, Marine Rescue and Surf Lifesaving NSW, have been involved in the search for Kurt Geaney over the past two days.
Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
