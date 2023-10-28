It has been a big week for the Port News family with lots of wonderful memories, and plenty of happy and sad emojis shared around.
Our senior journalist Liz Langdale delivered her own breaking news story, in the form of beautiful baby girl, Georgia Rose.
Georgia couldn't wait to become headline news, surprising Liz, dad Sam, and big brother Jack, with an earlier than expected arrival.
Liz tells us Georgia's delivery at Port Macquarie Base Hospital was "wonderful".
Children are precious gifts and we wish Liz and her family the very best during this magical time.
We also shared our best wishes this week with senior journalist Lisa Tisdell.
After a remarkable 30 years with the company that is now Australian Community Media (ACM), Lisa is off on a new adventure.
Those whose stories Lisa has told during the past three decades, will know exactly why her leaving has left us all a little teary.
Lisa is all that is good about local journalism.
She cares deeply about her community and has always approached her reporting from a position of seeking clarity or solutions for her readers.
I have worked with some of the biggest names in Australian journalism and write with all sincerity that her ethics, fact-checking and "nose for news" are among the strongest I've seen.
There has never been a day where Lisa has not brought a myriad of original story ideas to the table. I'm sure all my predecessors will agree that her natural eagerness to ask "what's that all about" and her always unflinching response of "I can do that", is why the Port News has such a strong reputation for quality journalism.
When sharing news of Lisa's departure, it was clear how big an impact she has had on this community.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams described Lisa as an "outstanding journalist".
"Her inquisitive mind and eye for detail, no matter what the subject of her story is, highlights her professionalism and commitment to delivering our local news," she said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson thanked Lisa for her stories and the way she goes about getting them.
"Thank you for your professionalism and your commitment and your truth-telling," she said.
Councillor Nik Lipovac commented that the Hastings was "lucky to have such a talented writer who could sift through the rubbish to deliver truth and facts."
And from David Plews: "One of the town's hidden heroes. The Port News (and the town providing our stories) has been lucky to have you for all these years."
While we are sad to see Lisa move on, we know that whatever she does will be for the betterment of our community. And for that we are deeply grateful.
We will continue to maintain Lisa's legacy. The team has taken a firm hold of the baton and is already streaks ahead of the competition.
Your local news remains in safe hands.
Sue Stephenson. Editor, Port News
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.