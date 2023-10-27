A fond farewell and new beginning

I'm back from my holiday cruising the North Coast in a Retro RV. My thanks to Ruby Pascoe for writing this weekly Editor's Note as my husband and I were sampling life as Hip Camping grey nomads.
I'll have more on the great spots we found next week, as this morning's note is dedicated to two members of the Port News family.
The first is senior journalist Liz Langdale who delivered her own breaking news earlier this week, in the form of beautiful baby girl, Georgia Rose.
Georgia couldn't wait to become headline news, surprising Liz, dad Sam, and big brother Jack, with an earlier than expected arrival. Clearly a budding journo!
Liz tells us Georgia's delivery at Port Macquarie Base Hospital was "wonderful".
Children are precious gifts and we wish Liz and her family the very best during this magical time.
We also shared our best wishes this week with senior journalist Lisa Tisdell.
After a remarkable 30 years with the company that is now Australian Community Media (ACM), Lisa is off on a new adventure.
Those whose stories Lisa has told during the past three decades, will know exactly why her leaving has left us all a little teary.
Lisa is all that is good about local journalism.
She cares deeply about her community and has always approached her reporting from a position of seeking solutions or clarity for her readers.
I have worked with some of the biggest names in Australian journalism and write with all sincerity that her ethics, fact-checking and "nose for news" are among the strongest I've seen.
There has never been a day where Lisa has not brought a myriad of original story ideas to the table. I'm sure all my predecessors will agree that her natural eagerness to ask "what's that all about" and her always unflinching response of "I can do that", is why the Port News has such a strong reputation for quality journalism.
When sharing news of Lisa's departure yesterday, it was clear how big an impact she has had.
One person wrote: "One of the town's hidden heroes. The Port News (and the town providing our stories) has been lucky to have you for all these years."
And from another: "The Hastings was lucky to have such a talented writer who could sift through the rubbish to deliver truth and facts, who covered the stories that needed to be told, for holding people accountable, for her unbiased and balanced reports, and for acknowledging and promoting those people who bring out the best in our community."
While we are sad to see Lisa leave the Port News, we know that whatever she does will be for the betterment of our community. And for that we are deeply grateful.
Sue Stephenson,
Editor, Port News
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.