A multi-agency search is underway for a missing man in Port Macquarie.
Police, SES, Marine Rescue and Surf Lifesaving NSW are involved in the land and sea search for Kyle Geaney, 41.
He was last seen in Port Macquarie driving a 2014 white Ford Ranger XL dual cab bearing Queensland registration 466-ZGH, about 10.30am on Thursday, October 26.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell said police are appealing to the public for their assistance to locate Kyle.
"We are conducting a land and sea search and so far have been unable to locate the missing man," he said.
"PolAir and the Dog Squad are also assisting in the search."
Emergency services are searching the area between Flynns Beach and Nobbys Beach.
Kyle is described as being of Caucasian appearance, medium build, 177cm, medium length brown coloured hair and unshaven.
He was last seen wearing a blue vest with a long sleeve shirt, pants and shoes. The colour of the shirt, pants and shoes are unknown.
Inquires have established that he may have travelled to the vicinity of Nobbys Beach, Port Macquarie.
Anyone who has seen Kyle or has information of his whereabouts is urged to call Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
