Town Beach Motor Inn, and the adjacent commercial site, are up for sale.
They are being brought to market by HTL Property, a national brokerage company specialising in accommodation transactions.
The expression of interest campaign will be managed by locally-based director James Carrick, over a five-week period.
The freehold going concern interest in Town Beach Motor Inn is available for sale for the first time in more than 20 years.
The Gordon Street motel, which features 18 well-appointed rooms across two levels, is described as "very well located and a consistently strong performing motel business."
It is owner-operated by experienced moteliers, who are simply at the end of their accommodation journey.
The motel and adjacent site occupy a combined 1,946 square metre prominent landholding.
Mr Carrick said Port Macquarie is undergoing unprecedented levels of investment.
Tourism is a vital part of the region's economy.
"Driven by the ongoing resurgence in tourism and the stabilisation of the economy, confidence within the accommodation sector is noticeably warming up," he said.
"From smaller private investors and operators to the larger corporate funds, all origins of capital are migrating back to the accommodation space, recognising the supply of similar scale freehold going concern assets is extremely limited."
The freehold going concern of Town Beach Motor Inn, together with the neighbouring commercial site, are available for sale via an exclusive expression of interest campaign closing at 4pm on Tuesday, November 28, unless sold prior.
