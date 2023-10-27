With strong southerly winds, large swell and decent rainfall forecast for the weekend I suggest that all anglers stay home to do some maintenance on your fishing and safety gear.
Looking at the long-term forecast it may be a couple of weeks before we see a decent break in the weather for a fish.
Please be careful during periods of wild weather, it's not worth the risk. And there will be plenty of other opportunities to head out for a fish.
In the Hastings River this week, flathead and whiting remained the dominant species, as is usually the case at this time of year.
Flathead can again be found well throughout the entire river system with a few nice fish on offer together with plenty of juveniles.
A few mulloway have also been caught, with larger soft plastics fished in the deeper sections around the tide change. the key to success.
For fresh water enthusiasts, with a great start to the season, bass numbers have been fantastic and should get even better as summer nears and insect activity increases.
Offshore, I received a few positive reports during the week, snapper have been quite reasonable in close off the Lighthouse in Port Macquarie, with fish to around five kilos taken on both baits and plastics.
Wider out, local anglers during the week reported strong southerly current with water temperature averaging around 23-25 degrees.
Some tasty 30-40 kilo yellowfin tuna were caught, along with a few decent schools of mahi mahi making their presence known.
Lake Cathie anglers enjoyed some fantastic whiting action during the hot north-easterly winds last weekend, along with some great catches of flathead from around the Ocean Drive bridge.
On the prawning front, reports have tapered as you would expect given we now have a building full moon. Although the run at the start of the month was a great indication that we may be in for a bumper school prawn season.
Around Crowdy and Perpendicular Point a few large tailor were on offer for rock fishing anglers.
Mulloway continue to show their presence around most headlands, but best reports are from around Dunbogan with anglers throwing soft plastics doing quite well.
Offshore, anglers reported catches of teraglin and snapper last week but more recent reports are that the southerly current is making it difficult for anglers fishing that bit deeper water.
In the Macleay region, the river has provided some great action for anglers catching good feeds of flathead, bream and even the odd kingfish around the mouth of the river last week.
Fishing off the beaches this week, Gap Beach produced some bream, dart and flathead.
For the offshore anglers, reports from locals of good snapper and tusk fish further north, fishing the inshore reefs.
