Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie's Chris Munro injured kitesurfing at Town Beach

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 31 2023 - 10:14pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*Warning: readers are advised that this report contains graphic descriptions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.