Colder weather has begun to arrive in Port Macquarie after scorching temperatures and smoke from nearby fires greeted residents in the morning.
The temperatures climbed up to 34 degree Celcius on Wednesday morning (October 25) with smoke from fires in the Kempsey local government area blowing in.
But by the afternoon, the colder weather started to arrive.
Weatherzone meteorlogist Corine Brown said the earlier warm weather was due to a inland heat through extending from Western Australia through central and northern parts of the Northern Territory and down into Queensland.
"So that is basically directing these hot northwesterly winds aloft down towards the Port Macquarie areas nad that's whee you're getting these hot temperatures," she said.
"But then further south we have this cold front pushing thoruhg and that is generated by a much colder system in the southern ocean."
The cold front which will swing across the state will push the warm trough out as it arrives.
"As the cold front comes through, that shoes the heat out of the way and you get cold temperatures instead," Ms Brown said.
There is also a chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon or early evening but Ms Brown predicted the storms looked like they will be around more elevated areas to the west, towards the great dividing range.
"But they will be tracking east as that trough gets shoved out the way by this impending cold front," Ms Brown said.
"So there is still a chance of one of those thunderstorms potentially passing over Port Macquarie."
Rain has also been forecast for tomorrow with temperatures to drop to the early 20's.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) Mid Coast District Operational Officer Kirsty Channon said storms would put pressure on existing fires but if any new fires start, that could be an issue as well.
"As that change comes through, that's going to bring some wind with it," she said.
On Wednesday, the North Coast area entered a high fire danger rating day with fire permits suspended in the Port Macquarie-Hastings area.
Ms Channon said permits were suspended until further notice given to the dryness in the area.
"We're trying to reduce the amount of fires in the landscape therefore reduce the amount of wild fires we end up with," she said.
"If we get signficant rain, we'll have a conversation and we will look at reinstating those permits but at this point in time, all permits will remain suspended until further notice."
Ms Channon said smoke from fires in Kempsey and Yarras were likely to hang around over the next few days but rain would help settle it.
"Certainly anybody that's got any medical conditions that maybe affected by the smoke, just need to be aware of it and follow their doctors orders."
