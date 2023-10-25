A vibrant new business, health, entertainment and retail precinct is set to be at the heart of the Sovereign Hills community in years to come.
Lewis Land Group presented its revised $500 million Sovereign Place Town Centre master plan vision to more than 90 members and guests during a Business Port Macquarie networking evening on Tuesday, October 24.
Sovereign Place is part of the growing community at Sovereign Hills, west of Port Macquarie.
The revised master plan builds on the first stage of retail in the town centre, which opened in 2019.
Lewis Land Group head of development Michael Long said the really modern well thought out thriving town centre will have everything from offices to shops, leisure and entertainment offerings, when complete.
"The opportunity isn't lost on us to ensure we deliver the best possible outcome for potential businesses and residents," he said.
The existing stage one retail area features a supermarket, chemist, cafes and speciality shops.
The next retail stage will continue along Chancellors Drive, with both stages set to integrate into a core retail precinct.
"Once complete, Sovereign Place will be approximately 60,000-plus square metres and one of the Mid North Coast's largest business centres, nestled amongst a lively town green, lake and community library," Mr Long said.
Work is well advanced on the Sovereign Place business and technology park on the northern fringe of the retail precinct.
Construction of the first building is scheduled to start in 2024.
Mr Long said the business and technology park, with its close proximity to the Pacific Highway, is a great opportunity for businesses.
Future stages in the planning include a health and wellness precinct, entertainment and leisure precinct, commercial offices, more mixed-use retail and large format retail.
The community can look forward to a 40-room hotel and a tavern planned in the entertainment precinct.
Mr Long expects 70 per cent of the master plan vision will be delivered in 10 years' time, with infill development around the fringes the next step.
The town centre caters to the Sovereign Hills community and beyond.
About 1000 homes are already built or under construction at Sovereign Hills, with space for up to 2000 homes.
"We believe Sovereign Hills master planned community and town centre is fast becoming the new central location within the local government area," Mr Long said.
He said it is increasingly becoming a destination for people outside of the Port Macquarie CBD, with future residential growth pushing west, combined with new employment land being developed in the Sancrox/Thrumster area.
